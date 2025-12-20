Anthony Joshua overwhelms Jake Paul in six to restore boxing sanity in Miami

Anthony Joshua did what he was meant to do on Friday night in Miami: he lay waste to Jake Paul’s bravest and most controversial experiment in boxing with a destructive victory that felt less like a sporting result than the restoration of sanity.

In their scheduled eight-round heavyweight bout at the Kaseya Center, streamed globally to Netflix’s roughly 300 million subscribers, the former twice unified heavyweight champion scored four knock-downs before stopping the YouTuber-turned-boxer in the sixth round of a mismatch that had prompted weeks of safety fears and moral hand-wringing. Joshua’s triumph, on a night purpose-built as much for memes as for punches, served as a reminder that boxing still adheres to its elemental laws and that power and pedigree eventually reassert themselves.

From the opening bell, the shape of the fight was unmistakable. Joshua took the centre of the ring uncontested while Paul circled him, moving laterally from left to right and back again. The first round was extremely low volume, punctuated by a smattering of boos from the audience. Paul landed a brief double jab to the body before darting back to safety. Joshua threw an overhand right that appeared to glance off a retreating target making full use of the 22ft ring. It was tentative, but Joshua’s control of space earned him the round.

The second followed a similar pattern. Joshua swung and missed early as Paul continued to run, using lateral movement to frustrate the bigger man. Joshua began to cut off the ring more effectively, but Paul clinched whenever distance closed, drawing louder boos from the near-capacity crowd. A brief clash of heads halted momentum, and though Joshua hinted at body work, he continued to headhunt. It was a round defined by inertia: Joshua doing little, Paul doing less.

By the third, Joshua’s patience began to pay off. Paul briefly stepped into the pocket and attempted an uppercut, catching only leather. Joshua responded by throwing more power shots, narrowly missing but drawing audible gasps from the crowd. Late in the round, a right hand to the ribs appeared to buckle Paul, the first clear sign of damage. Again, Joshua didn’t land much cleanly, but he was the only fighter attempting to win rather than merely survive.

The fight deteriorated toward farce in the fourth. Paul went into full retreat as Joshua struggled to corner him, wrapping up at every opportunity. The crowd grew increasingly hostile. Matters continued southward when Paul went down claiming a low blow, prompting a prolonged stoppage by the referee Chris Young that gave him valuable recovery time. It did little to help. Paul went down again, then again, clearly exhausted and buying time. Despite the repeated delays, the referee issued no point deduction, drawing sustained jeers from the stands.

By the fifth, the contest had crossed from mismatch into embarrassment. Paul flopped once more before finally being dropped by a clean right hand. He beat the count but looked close to collapsing. A second knock-down followed moments later, again from a right, and Joshua closed the round trapping Paul in the corner and unloading unanswered shots. Somehow Paul survived to the bell, though the proceedings had ceased to resemble a competitive sporting event.

The end came early in the sixth. Paul went down almost immediately, dragged himself upright, then fell again under sustained pressure. This time he could not beat the count. Young waved it off at the 1:31 mark, finally ending a bout that had long outlived its threadbare justification.

The bout arrived with the kind of surreal symmetry boxing can’t resist. Miami is where Cassius Clay once made Sonny Liston quit on his stool in 1964, an epochal upset that detonated the sport’s assumptions. This was different: a modern spectacle borrowing the old setting but none of the competitive integrity.

Paul (28) went off as an 5-1 long-shot thanks to a deluge of late money against a 36-year-old Olympic gold medallist with an 89 per cent knockout rate. The mania surrounding the fight extended to Air Force One, where the US president Donald Trump said he tuned in.

“On the plane I just got to watch the Jake Paul Fight, and he did really well, especially as a display of GREAT Courage against a very talented and large Anthony Joshua,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Fantastic Entertainment, but Kudos to Jake for his Stamina, and frankly, Ability, against a much bigger man!”

Joshua, returning after a fifth-round knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024, treated the bout as both restart and referendum. There has been mounting chatter of a long-awaited Tyson Fury fight next year, and there was talk, too, of Joshua as boxing’s reluctant bouncer: the “real” fighter tasked with ending the interloper’s show. He leaned into it in the build-up, describing the dark reality of the sport and hinting at the violence it can contain. On fight night, he fought with the gravity he promised.

“It wasn’t the best performance,” Joshua said. “The end goal was to get Jake Paul, pin him down and hurt him. That’s what was on my mind. It took a bit longer than expected, but the right hand finally found the destination.”

That immediate aftermath only underlined what the fight itself made unavoidable. Paul can sell boxing, stage boxing and sustain attention around boxing in ways few modern figures can. The money does talk: Paul and Joshua will each reportedly clear a minimum of $50m (£37.3m) for their efforts. But inside the ring, against a full-sized heavyweight with championship pedigree, the limits of manifested realities were thrown into harsh relief. – Guardian