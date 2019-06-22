Man released without charge after fatal collision near Gorey

A man in his 50s arrested in relation to a road traffic incident on the M11 has been released without charge.

In a statement on Sunday, gardaí said the man had been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí in Wexford had arrested the man as part of their investigations into a collision, involving a truck and another vehicle, that occurred northbound on the M11, off the Clogh roundabout near Gorey, at about 2.10pm on Saturday.

According to gardaí, the second vehicle was set alight as a result of the collision, and the sole occupant, a man in his 30s, was fatally injured.

The male occupant of the truck was uninjured, gardaí said in a statement.

The body of the man killed has been removed from the scene and taken to Waterford University Hospital mortuary, where a postmortem is due to take place.

The road near the Clogh roundabout had been closed following the incident, but it has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to motorists with dash-cam footage, who were travelling from Camolin towards the M11, northbound to Clogh, about the time of the incident, to contact Gorey Garda station on 053-9430690, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111 or any Garda station.