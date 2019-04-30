Man killed in road traffic collision in Co Carlow

Gardaí are investigating after a man was killed in a road traffic collision in Co Carlow.

The incident occurred on the R726, Tullow to Carlow Road at about 6.15pm.

A man in his 20s was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with another car. The driver of the second car, a man in his 50s, was injured and removed to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Both men were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, a father and two of his children are in a stable condition in hospital after they were the victims of a suspected hit-and-run incident in Longford town.

The trio, who are aged in their mid 40s, mid 20s and late teens were injured as they walked through the Annaly car park at around 4pm.

The oldest of the three is believed to have sustained a suspected broken ankle while his son was treated for a laceration to his head at the scene by emergency personnel.

The two men had appeared at a sitting of Longford Circuit Court less than an hour earlier concerning an unrelated incident in November 2017.

It is understood that the incident is linked to an ongoing feud involving two families following two separate incidents at a shopping centre car park in Longford town earlier this month.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the afternoon to contact them at Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.