Man killed in road crash may have gone undiscovered for days

A man killed in a road crash in Co Fermanagh after his car went off the road and went down an embankment just yards from passing traffic may have lain undiscovered for up to five days.

Gary Douglas was found dead in his SUV on Tuesday after a member of the public spotted the Renault Kadjar lying at the bottom of an embankment off the Belfast Road outside Enniskillen.

Police had received a missing person report regarding the 44-year-old on Monday. The last known sighting of him was last Thursday.

Mr Douglas was originally from Liverpool but had been living in the Lisbellaw area of Co Fermanagh.

It is understood the location where the vehicle was found was not clearly visible from the road.

SDLP councillor Mary Garrity has described the incident as “unfathomable” given the number of cars and trucks passing by.

“I can’t fathom how no-one would have noticed a vehicle that was there for so many days as this is a hugely well-travelled road. You would have thought someone would have it reported it sooner,” he told The Irish News.

“Our enquiries would suggest the collision occurred sometime between Thursday, February 1st, and Tuesday, February 6th, and we would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Belfast Road at any time over those days,” she said. – PA