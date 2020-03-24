Man killed after falling off a horse in Dungarvan

A man was killed after falling off a horse on a public road in Co Waterford on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred at about 3.30pm on the outskirts of Dungarvan just off the N25 Cork-Waterford road.

It is understood the victim, who was 40, suffered a fatal injury when he was thrown to the ground after his horse bolted on Shandon Road between the Fair Lane Roundabout and Dungarvan fire station.

His body was later removed to Waterford University Hospital where a postmortem will be held.

The man is believed to be a member of the Travelling community in Dungarvan who lived in a nearby halting site.

The road was closed for several hours to allow for a forensic examination of the scene by technical officers but has since reopened.

The incident is not classified as a fatal road traffic collision as it did not involve a mechanically propelled vehicle. A Garda spokeswoman said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.