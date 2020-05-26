Man in his 40s dies in Co Limerick crash

A man in his early 40s has died after his car collided with a truck in Co Limerick on Tuesday.

The fatal crash took place on the N20, the main Cork-Limerick road, near Lackanagrour at about 12.30pm.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

The N20 is closed near O’Rourke’s Cross and diversions are in place. Forensic investigators will examine the scene of the crash.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and have asked anyone with information to contact Bruff Garda station on 061 382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.