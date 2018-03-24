Man in his 30s in court over €1.4m Dublin drug seizure

A man in his 30s has appeared before the courts in Dublin charged in connection with the seizure of an estimated €1.4 million worth of drugs on March 22nd.

James Gannon made a brief appearance at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday afternoon after being charged in connection with the seizure of significant quantities of cocaine and cannabis.

Wearing a blue tracksuit, Mr Gannon said nothing over the course of the short hearing.

His address was not read out in court and there was no bail application made.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a Cloverhill hearing on March 29th.