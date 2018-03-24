Process to widen access to contraception is expected

The Government is expected to announce a two-step process to widen access to contraception in tandem with legislation to liberalise Ireland’s abortion regime if the abortion referendum passes.

Minister for Health Simon Harris will next week publish the general scheme of the Bill to allow for abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy in the event of a referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution, expected to take place on May 25th, being carried.

Alongside the Bill, Mr Harris will publish a set of proposals on improving access to counselling, sexual health and relationship education, contraception and perinatal care.

The memo to be brought by Mr Harris containing the general scheme of the Bill and accompanying proposals is still being finalised this weekend. Discussions are continuing with other departments, such as the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

On contraception the first step will focus on widening access to so-called barrier contraception, such as condoms, because this can be done more easily than widening access to the pill, which would require legislative change.

Medical card holders

Alongside that it is expected the Government will announce it intends to widen free access to the contraceptive pill to all women. Currently the contraceptive pill is only available for free to medical card holders. However, widening free access to the contraceptive pill will require primary legislation.

Given the Government’s minority administration and the granting of a free vote by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on the wider issue of abortion, such a move will take longer to implement.

It is understood the Government will attempt to “scope out” a number of issues such as how much widening free access to contraceptive pills will cost.

It is not yet clear if a GP prescription will still be needed to get the pills, as is currently the case.

Mr Harris is also expected to announce greater funding for perinatal hospice care for mothers who have been told their unborn child has a fatal foetal abnormality but want to carry it to full term.

Legislation

Mr Harris is largely following through on the recommendations made by the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution.

The committee’s findings paved the way for the referendum on repealing the amendment, which gives equal right to life to the mother and the unborn. The committee also proposed allowing for abortion without restriction in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, which forms the basis of Government legislation on a new abortion regime.

The committee also recommended the “introduction of a scheme for the provision of the most effective method of contraception, free of charge and having regard to personal circumstances, to all people who wish to avail of them within the State”.

Recent weeks have seen Mr Harris attempt to come up with proposals that give effect to these recommendations.