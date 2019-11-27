Man dies in road traffic collision in Co Limerick

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Limerick on Wednesday night.

The collision involving two cars occurred at around 7.30pm on the N21 outside Croagh, Co Limerick.

A man who is believed to be in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. The body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem is due to be carried out.

Another man was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No further injuries were reported.

Specialist Garda forensic collision investigators are currently at the scene. The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information, particularly road users who may have camera footage and were travelling through the area between 7.30pm and 8pm, to contact Newcastle West Garda station on 069 20650.