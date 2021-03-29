Man dies following incident at Markievicz House in Dublin

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances of the death of a man in his 50s, following an incident at Markievicz House in Dublin city centre.

Gardaí­ responded to reports of an incident at Markievicz House, Dublin 2 at approximately 11am on Monday morning.

A male in his 50s was brought to St James Hospital and was later pronounced dead. A postmortem is due to take place, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene continues to be preserved and examinations are ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau and Divisional Scenes of Crime personnel.