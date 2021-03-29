More people on the move, but staying within 10km of home – CSO data

More people are on the move but the numbers who are leaving their local areas remains steady, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) suggest.

An estimated 65.1 per cent of the population stayed local (within 10km of home) during the week ending March 19th, according to the Staying Local Indicator (SLI), a seven-day rolling average which monitors movement during the Covid-19 pandemic.

That’s a slight decrease on the 65.7 per cent of people staying local in the week ending March 12th.

The number of people who stayed within 10km of home fell to 52.3 per cent during Christmas week when restrictions were lifted on travel.

It peaked at 68.7 per cent on February 7th during the present lockdown and has plateaued since.

Twenty-two counties showed SLI decreases, indicating that more people moved beyond 10km of home during the week ending March 19th ranging from 1.7 per cent in Kerry and Wexford to 0.2 per cent in Meath.

In the same week four counties showed SLI increases, indicating that more people stayed local, ranging from 0.2 per cent in Dublin to 0.9 per cent in Carlow.

Dublin continues to be the county with the highest percentage of the population staying local (80.2 per cent) reflecting its urbanised nature and access to services compared to other counties.

Mayo is the only county where less than half of the population (49.9 per cent) stayed local.

This is the eighth of an insight series on mobility produced by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) based on Three mobile phone data.

The Staying Local Indicator (SLI) provides daily estimated percentages of county populations that have stayed within 10km of home, averaged over the preceding seven days.