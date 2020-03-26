Man charged with coughing over PSNI officers and claiming to have Covid-19

A man (39) is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thurday charged in relation to allegedly deliberately coughing over PSNI officers and claiming to have Covid-19.

The man is charged with common assault and two counts of attempting to commit grievous bodily harm.

The charge of common assault relates to a domestic incident at a house in north Belfast on Wednesday.

After his arrest the man claimed to have coronavirus and is alleged to have purposefully coughed over two police officers.