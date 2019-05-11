Man charged after Irishman killed in 11 car pile-up in Sydney

A-53-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after an Irishman was killed in a crash in Sydney.

Police allege Francis Omigie was driving a Toyota Echo that changed lanes on the motorway and then stopped causing multiple collisions on the M4 motorway on Thursday morning.

Francis Shanley (36), a tradesman from Bornacoola, Co Leitrim was killed when his car was hit by a beer truck in the pile-up involving 11 cars.

Mr Omigie was arrested by police on Friday night and charged with dangerous driving causing death, negligent driving causing death, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death and two counts of causing bodily harm by misconduct.

Mr Omigie was refused bail when he appeared before Parramatta Bail court Saturday morning.

His lawyer Eiad Diyab told the court the accused “had some mechanical problems and his intention was to change lanes to the left and unfortunately has resulted in a pile-up.”

He said Mr Omigie, who is originally from Nigeria, was “very distressed” by the crash.

Magistrate George Zdenkowski refused bail on the basis of Mr Omigie allegedly failing to stop and offer assistance after the “horrific crash”, and then seeking to evade police.

Mr Shanley had been living in Australia for 10 years and was due to get married shortly to his Australian fiancée Broc Nicholson. He lived in the Wentworthville area of Sydney.

His partner paid an emotional tribute to him on Facebook following the crash saying, “I love you forever and always.”

In a post on Thursday night, Ms Nicholson wrote: “Most of you have heard the devastating news of our beautiful, strong head, lucky charm Irish boy Francis Shanley has sadly passed away today.

“He will be forever in our hearts and sadly missed. I thank you all for your love, support and messages of kind words. Going to be a long road ahead getting back on our feet.”

Emergency services were called to the Church Street off-ramp of the M4 motorway at 5.50am loal time on Thursday in response to reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Officers from Cumberland Police Area Command arrived to find 11 vehicles stopped at the crash site and Mr Shanley’s body after his car was hit by a truck.

Witnesses told officers the driver of another vehicle - reported to be a Toyota Echo - allegedly left the scene before speaking with police.

Following inquiries by officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit, Mr Omigie was arrested after attending St Mary’s police station at 6.15pm Friday night.

A Mass for Mr Shanley will be celebrated at St Mary’s Star of the Sea Cathedral in Darwin on Saturday