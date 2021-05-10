Man arrested for questioning about Cork city stabbing

Gardaí have arrested a man for questioning in connection with a Cork stabbing incident that left a 25-year-old man in a serious condition in hospital.

The incident happened at the junction of Magazine Road and Dorgan’s Road in the Glasheen area of the city’s southside at around 4.15pm on Monday. A row broke out on the street between two men and one attacked the other with a knife.

The alarm was raised and the injured man was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. Gardai say he suffered a serious injury to his leg and lost a lot of blood but that his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene to allow an examination by a technical team while officers began door to door inquiries in the Magazine Road/Dorgan’s Road area.

Detectives later arrested a man in his early 30s at a house in the Glasheen area and recovered a knife inside which they believe was used in the attack. The weapon has been sent for a technical examination.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Bridewell station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí say they are satisfied that the dispute is not connected to an ongoing feud in the city between two rival factions from Mahon and Fairhill. They believe the attack was a result of a disagreement between the two men involved.