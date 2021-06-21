Man arrested following fatal assault in Dublin

A man aged in his 60s has died after an assault at a house in Firhouse, Dublin, on Sunday night.

Gardaí were called to Carriglea View, at 11.50pm, where they found the man, who was pronounced dead by emergency services shortly after midnight. The man’s body remained at the scene on Monday morning as Garda investigators carried out a technical examination.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted later on Monday.

One man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested and was taken to Tallaght Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Carriglea View area of Firhouse, yesterday evening between 11.30pm and 12.30am to come forward.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.