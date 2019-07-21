Man and child hospitalised after suffering injuries at festival in Co Wicklow

A man and a boy are in hospital after suffering injuries at a festival in Co Wicklow on Sunday.

It is understood large signage fell on the man and child at the Wings Food Festival in Bray.

An Garda Síochána said it is currently dealing with an incident at Strand Road, Bray along with the emergency services.

“Gardaí and emergency services are currently dealing with an incident at Strand Road, Bray, Co Wicklow this afternoon. It is understood that large signage fell on two persons (a male child and male adult),” it said in a statement.

The child has been taken to Tallaght University Hospital and the man to St Vincent’s Hospital.