Man airlifted to hospital after climbing incident in Co Clare

A man has had to be airlifted to hospital after being injured in a climbing incident in Co Clare.

The incident happened at around 5pm yesterday (Sunday) at Murroogh, near Blackhead, in the north of the county. The area is popular with climbers and hikers.

It’s understood the man had been climbing with friends when he suffered a fall. It’s believed he sustained injuries including a broken leg.

The National Ambulance Service mobilised a unit, while the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard was requested to respond. The Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was tasked to respond.

The helicopter had been returning from a training exercise on the Aran Islands when it was diverted to the scene, arriving within minutes.

The man was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick and was said to be in a “stable” condition, with injuries not believed to be serious.

The rescue effort was co-ordinated by staff at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.