Man (80) dies after tractor strikes ditch in Co Leitrim

An 80-year-old man has died after his tractor struck a ditch in Co Leitrim on Thursday.

According to gardaí, the man died when his tractor struck a ditch as he drove out of a field onto a local road at Leckaun.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Sligo University Hospital where a postmortem examination will be carried out on Friday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda station 071-9820620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.