Man (60s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Co Waterford

A man in his 60s has died after a single-vehicle crash near Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

The man was driving an articulated tanker when he crashed just after 6am on Wednesday morning in the Ringcrehy area.

The body has been taken to the local morgue and a postmortem will be conducted at a later date. A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators has been completed and the road has reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for help from road users who may have camera footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.