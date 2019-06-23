Man (36) missing from Dún Laoghaire is located

A 36-year-old man who was missing from Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, since Thursday, June 20th, has been located.

Gardaí at Pearse Street station had appealed for the public’s help in tracing Edward Kelly, after he was last seen on Ashton Quay walking towards College Green, Dublin 2, at approximately 9.30pm on Thursday last.

In a statement on Sunday, gardaí said that Mr Kelly had been located safe and well, and that no further media action was required.

They also gave thanks for any assistance in the case.