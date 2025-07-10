Consumers advised to stop using several Tower air fryer models due to ‘dangerous manufacturing defect’

The T17023 Tower 2.2 litre Manual Air Fryer is among the products recalled

Consumers are being advised to stop using almost 60,000 air fryers sold across the State in recent years due to a risk of them overheating and potentially catching fire.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) issued a warning on Thursday regarding a number of Tower brand air fryer models following a recall by the company.

“Almost 60,000 affected models have been sold in retail outlets across the Republic of Ireland,” it said.

“The affected air fryers have a manufacturing defect that may cause the appliance to overheat, potentially leading to fires and risking injury or death. Although no incidents have been reported in Ireland to date, there have been reports in the UK of these products catching fire.”

The air fryer models affected by the recall are the T17023 Tower 2.2 litre Manual Air Fryer; T17061BLK Tower 4 litre Manual Air Fryer; T17067 Tower 4 litre Digital Air Fryer; T17087 Tower 2 litre Compact Manual Air Fryer; T17129L Vortx 8 litre Dual Basket Air Fryer.

The affected products were manufactured between 2020 and last year and sold by retailers including Argos, Tesco, DID, Dealz, Lidl, Amazon and the Tower Housewares website.

People with Tower air fryers are advised to unplug it out and check the appliance rating label located at the bottom to see if the model number is one of those being recalled.

“Consumers who have one of the affected air fryers should stop using the product immediately, unplug it and contact Tower Housewares. They can do this on the website or by emaile-mailingrproduct@customersvc.co.uk.”

Grainne Griffin of the CCPC said: “This recall covers five Tower air fryer models with a dangerous manufacturing defect that could cause the models to overheat.

“Almost 60,000 affected units have been sold in Ireland so it’s vital that consumers who have a Tower air fryer check their model. If their model is affected, it is not safe to use.”