Man (30s) hospitalised after assault in Co Offaly

A man in his 30s has been hospitalised with serious head injuries following an assault incident in Edenderry in Co Offaly on Thursday evening.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore where his condition is currently understood to be stable.

Gardaí and emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 6.15pm.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and brought him to Tullamore Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the assault. The scene is preserved for forensic examination and enquires are continuing.