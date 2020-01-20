Man (30) attacked with hammer and baseball bat in Cork city

A 30-year-old man has suffered a fractured skull and bleed to the brain after he was attacked by two men armed with a hammer and baseball bat in Cork over the weekend.

Gardaí are hoping to interview the victim, who is from the Glen on the city’s northside, after he was attacked by two men who got out of a car when they spotted him walking along Great William O’Brien Street near Blackpool Church around 8pm on Friday night.

The two men knocked the victim to the ground and hit him with a hammer and baseball bat, striking several blows to the man’s head and fracturing his skull.

The man was saved when a group of detectives on patrol in an unmarked car came upon the attack and immediately arrested the two assailants while the injured party was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

It is understood the man underwent surgery at CUH and was detained for observation overnight before discharging himself. Gardaí are today hoping to take a statement from him about the attack.

The two arrested men - who are aged 37 and 33 and both from Farranree - were taken to Mayfield Garda Station where they were questioned for several hours before being released without charge.

Gardaí have also harvested CCTV footage from a number of premises in the Great William O’Brien St area and will begin examining it before forwarding a file on the assault to the Director of Public Prosecution.