Lotto €9.7 million jackpot ticket sold in Co Kerry, the National Lottery has announced

The winning ticket of Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot of €9.7 million was sold in Co Kerry, the National Lottery has announced

There was one winner of the jackpot with the winning numbers being 4, 9, 15, 27, 29 and 34 while the bonus number was 17.

The National Lottery appealed to Lotto players in Kerry to check their Lotto tickets.

The lucky ticketholder is the fourth Lotto jackpot winner of 2020.

Since the Lotto games inception in 1988, there have been 38 Lotto jackpot winners from Co Kerry who have shared over €58 million in jackpot prizes.

The National Lottery said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store in the next couple of days.

“With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days. We encourage all of our Lotto players who purchased a ticket for Saturday’s Lotto draw to check their tickets carefully. If you are one of the lucky winners of any of last night’s big prizes, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize when it is safe to do so.”

The jackpot was close to being shared by three more players from Carlow, Dublin and Galway who fell just one number short, matching five numbers and the bonus ball. These three players will win €36,453 each, sharing the €109,359 Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize.

These tickets were sold at Flynn’s Spar Garage in Tullow, Co Carlow, News N Choose in Loughrea, Co Galway and the Spar store in Drimnagh, Dublin 12.