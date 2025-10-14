‘The new oil’: Importance of raw materials in old appliances a consumer ‘blind spot’– recycling body

Old computers, digital tablets, mobile phones, many used electronic gadgets devices, cords, broken household and appliances on white background. Planned obsolescence, electronic waste for recycling'Every old and broken phone, hairdryer or game controller tucked away at home contains materials that the EU desperately needs to be less reliant on China,' WEEE says. Photograph: iStock

Half of consumers do not realise the materials in their old electrical appliances contain critical raw materials needed for renewable energy sources.

Data by Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Ireland shows that while eight in 10 adults say they recycle their e-waste, only 50 per cent recognise the importance of recovering the materials they contain, rising to 60 per cent among 18 to 24-year-olds.

The figures suggest that they may not connect recycling with resource recovery.

Not-for-profit organisation WEEE Ireland says it is a “major blind spot” that could be costing Ireland valuable critical raw materials (CRMs) needed for a greener future.

The data was released by the body to coincide with International E-Waste Day on Tuesday, as Europe’s e-waste contains an estimated one million tonnes of these materials every year, including aluminium, copper, lithium and nickel.

“Most Irish adults recycle their old electronics because they care about the planet – but few realise just how important it is for us to recover the critical raw materials from those discarded devices,” said Leo Donovan, chief executive of WEEE Ireland.

“Every old and broken phone, hairdryer or game controller tucked away at home contains materials that the EU desperately needs to be less reliant on China.

“Europe’s e-waste is now being called the new oil, and Ireland’s contribution to that well of resources can either sit gathering dust or be mined responsibly for a circular future.

“We’re urging everyone – if it’s old, broken or obsolete, recycle it.”

WEEE Ireland’s research also indicates that almost one in three people keep unused tech as a backup.

Discarded e-waste across Europe, plus the UK, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland, contains one million tonnes of CRMs.

These materials can be used to manufacture heat pumps, wind turbines, EV chargers, servers and smartphones.

“With Irish consumers currently only recycling three end-of-life electrical items for every 10 purchased, the potential impact of recycling is immense,” said Mr Donovan.

“A concerted effort to collect and recover could extract hundreds of tonnes of reusable metals from obsolete gadgets and appliances.”

WEEE Ireland is urging people to drop off old and broken electronic devices, batteries, and cables for free recycling at one of the hundreds of local authority civic amenity centres and participating electrical retailers. – PA