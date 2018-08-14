London-based Clare man (80) delighted with response to newspaper notice

An 80-year-old man from Co Clare who wrote to a local newspaper wondering if there was anyone left who remembered him in his hometown of Lahinch has said he was been “overwhelmed” by the responses he has received.

Jim Logan emigrated to England as a 16-year-old in 1954 and penned a letter that was published in the current edition of The Clare Champion newspaper.

Mr Logan wrote: “I am an 80-year-old man from Lahinch, lying on my bed here in London on a very hot day. I was wondering how everyone is doing back in Lahinch and is there anyone left who remembers me?”

He went on: “I was born in June 1938 in Lahinch and lived in Crag from age nine to 16, when I emigrated to England. I attended national school in Lahinch and CBS in Ennistymon. It would be great to hear from anyone from that era. I wonder how many of us are left?”

Lahinch hotelier Michael Vaughan confirmed on Monday that he had written to the sheltered accommodation in London where Mr Logan lives to offer to pay for a return visit for him to see his home place.

In a statement issued on Mr Logan’s behalf, by his niece Rosie McBride, he thanked people for their “lovely responses”.

“I had just come out of a spell in the hospital and was feeling sorry for myself, thinking of the times when I was young, running around the beach after school. I was saying to Rosie there would be no friends of my generation left back in Clare now. She said I might be surprised and suggested the little notice in the paper. I never dreamt of anything like all responses,” he said.

“Thank you all very much for your kind offers but I’m a private person who doesn’t want the limelight. I just thought it would be nice to see if anyone from my youth was still about as I haven’t been back to Clare in about 10 years. I have a grand life, I was married to my wonderful wife for 52 years until she sadly passed away four years ago. I have a daughter, grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews.

“I would also like to reassure you all I live in my own flat not a hostel! To the friends who wrote to me I will respond back to you and we can take a walk down memory lane reminiscing on the good ole days. Delighted there are some of you left!”