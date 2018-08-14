French family rescued from yacht in north Dublin harbour

A French family were rescued from a yacht in Skerries Bay, north Dublin on Tuesday morning.

The Irish Coast Guard received a mayday call at 4.50am from the vessel.

Skerries and Howth lifeboats, the Coast Guard and Rescue 116 were all alerted, but when Skerries lifeboat crew got to their station they could see the vessel and brought the family, which included two adults and three teenagers, ashore.

No medical assistance was required and the vessel is due to be recovered later on Tuesday.

Ivan Longmore, station officer with the Irish Coast Guard said the family are all in good spirits.

They had been in the Skerries area for more than 48 hours. It appears their yacht broke its moorings and the tide took it out onto the rocks at the mouth of the harbour.