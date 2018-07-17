Limerick jockey who lost cancer struggle goes final furlong

Loved ones of promising jockey Laura Barry shouldered her coffin the final furlong after her funeral Mass on Monday.

The 25-year-old, from Raheen, Limerick, who had begun to carve out a career in the saddle in the UK, lost her struggle with cancer last Friday, a day before her wedding was due to take place.

Barry passed away peacefully at Milford Hospice, Limerick.

She had been due to marry Ben Hamilton, brother of flat jockey Tony Hamilton, at a ceremony last Saturday. It is understood the devoted couple married privately shortly before she died.

As her funeral Mass took place in Saint John’s Cathedral in Limerick, Barry’s fellow jockeys paid their respects by observing a minute’s silence, dressed in their silks at Ripon Racecourse, north Yorkshire.

Jockeys at @RiponRaces remember the late Laura Barry, the former apprentice jockey who so sadly passed away last week aged 25 pic.twitter.com/fOPfJ7ypmA — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) July 16, 2018

Barry rode 18 winners in a 193-ride career from 2010 to 2014.

Speaking at her funeral Mass, Fr Noel Kirwan, St Johns, told mourners there had been “so much joy in the build up to the wedding”.

Barry was remembered as a “warrior” in her profession with a bounding energy for her craft.

Fr Kirwan said she loved and was loved deeply.

“Laura had the gift of motherhood . . . she cared for each person individually.”

Barry was diagnosed with an aggressive nerve cancer in 2016. She had been apprenticed to top trainer Richard Fahey.

Speaking to the Racing Post following news of her death, Mr Fahey said: “She was a wonderful, wonderful person and she passed away with dignity.”

Barry is survived by her parents Catherine and David, her sisters Alison and Kate and her step-son Harry.

Following the Mass, a private cremation took place in Shannon, Co Clare.