Judge to formalise order blocking Ian Bailey extradition to France

Mr Justice Paul Burns will on Tuesday formalise his order in the High Court after delivering a judgement earlier this month in which he refused the surrender of Ian Bailey to France to serve a 25-year prison sentence imposed on him by a French court for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in west Cork 24 years ago.

Mr Justice Burns will also hear today whether the State intends to seek leave to appeal against his decision which he delivered in a 64-page judgement after considering the arguments made by both lawyers for the State and lawyers for Mr Bailey on October 12th.

In his ruling Mr Justice Burns rejected the State’s application for the extradition of Mr Bailey, ruling that his surrender remains precluded under Section 44 of the European Arrest Warrant Act 2003.

This was the third attempt by French authorities to seek Mr Bailey’s surrender in relation to the death of Ms du Plantier, whose badly beaten body was found outside her holiday home in Schull in December 1996.

Mr Bailey who was twice arrested but never charged in relation to the death of Ms Toscan du Plantier at her holiday home near Toormore outside Schull in west Cork on December 23rd, 1996 has repeatedly denied any involvement in her death or ever making any admissions regarding her death.

Ahead of today’s hearing, Mr Bailey’s lawyer Frank Buttimer said his client does not owe the family of Ms Toscan du Plantier justice irrespective of how many times the French authorities seek his extradition, as he had nothing to do with her death.

Mr Buttimer said on a human level, he felt for the family of Ms Toscan du Plantier but he completely rejected the idea that Mr Bailey somehow owed the family justice over the death.

“Ian Bailey is a victim of what has happened to Madame du Plantier in a collateral sense but I don’t accept this notion that Ian Bailey owes them justice and I don’t accept this idea there should be a quid pro quo that Ian Bailey should be the person to pay the penalty.

“There is a sense of bereavement and loss out there but to say Ian Bailey owes them justice is not a fair reflection of things because the French authorities have engaged in a relentless pursuit of him in circumstances where they must know the evidence they relied upon does not stand up to scrutiny.”

“You have to draw that very fine distinction between absolutely acknowledging the sense of sorrow which one should feel for a bereaved family on the one hand and then saying on the other hand, ‘my client does not owe you justice’.”

Mr Buttimer said notwithstanding the fact that he had fought against the French authorities on three separate occasions when they issued European Arrest Warrants for Mr Bailey, he believed the European Arrest Warrant system was effective.

“The European Arrest Warrant system is not in itself a bad system - it’s actually a perfectly excellent system when it works in the way it is designed to work but it should not be abused and it’s open to abuse and this is an abuse with these relentless waves of coming after Ian Bailey over here.”

Meanwhile Mr Bailey, who has been excused from attending today’s hearing at the High Court, told The Irish Times that he was deeply appreciative of the support he was receiving from the people of west Cork since Mr Justice Burns delivered his judgement and refused his surrender to France.

“There are a lot less people out and about now of course because of Covid-19 but everybody I’ve been bumping into has been congratulating me but I’ve been telling them it’s not me but it’s Frank Buttimer and his team who deserve the congratulations for this great result,” he said.