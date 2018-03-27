Joy of schools rugby win shattered by double tragedy, funeral told

A parish priest has told how the joy of a schools rugby cup win was shattered just two days later by a double tragedy which has devastated a community.

Fr John Garvey, parish priest of Ballinasloe, was speaking at the funeral of Maureen Dooley, one of two pedestrians who were killed in a road accident in the east Co Galway town last Thursday evening.

Her close friend, Deirdre Kilmartin, was laid to rest on Monday. The two women, both in their 50s, were out for their regular walk when they were fatally injured in a two-car crash.

One of Mrs Dooley’s son, Odhrán, was on the Garbally College team from Ballinasloe which won the Connacht schools senior cup title at the Sportsground in Galway city on Tuesday, while Marist College in Athlone, where she was a maths teacher, won the junior cup final that day.

Fr Garvey, who was joined by Bishop John Kirby at the funeral mass at St Michael’s Church in Ballinasloe on Tuesday, said it was hard to fathom how such joy could turn to tragedy in such a short length of time.

“This day last week was so different for you. You as a family were preparing and went to the Connacht schools rugby finals. Being on the winning side, enjoying a wonderful day, tremendous pride.

“And yet just two days later as a result of this freak and terrible tragedy you were thrown into darkness.

“From going about your normal routine on Thursday evening to being forced to come to terms with the dreadful news that Maureen’s life and that of her good friend Deirdre were taken so suddenly.

“We can only get a glimpse of what you are experiencing,” he said.

“Maureen’s life was characterised by a positive and enthusiastic approach she took to everything. Maureen was a selfless, emphatic and kind person.

“It’s brilliant to see so many students here, teachers and colleagues. She was a brilliant teacher, a mother to everybody and she brought the best out of everybody that she taught,” said Fr Garvey.

Ms Dooley who is survived by her husband Aidan, daughter Lauren, and two sons Cian and Odhrán, was a generous and talented woman, her sister Adrienne said.

“Last Thursday night Maureen set out as she did many nights every week, never realising it would be her last time to walk with her friend Deirdre.

“The entire town is familiar with this pair and their ritual. Deirdre would finish work at 6pm and they would meet in the car park beside the old library. And set off on their chosen route for that night.

“As they walked and all the time talked the talk. I’m sure we were all discussed in detail many times.

“I know because I would sometimes ring Maureen and she would say: ‘I can only talk for a few minutes I’m meeting Deirdre’.

“We are very conscious today that we are not alone in our loneliness and grief. But we sharing it with another family.”

Pupils from Garbally College and Marist College, in their school uniforms, formed a guard of honour as Mrs Dooley’s remains were taken to Creagh Cemetery in the town for burial.