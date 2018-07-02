Jastine Valdez funeral held in Philippines weeks after murder

Family, friends and neighbours of Jastine Valdez gathered in the Philippines on Monday for the funeral of the student who was abducted and killed in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow in May.

Ms Valdez was buried on Monday in her hometown of Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya in the northern part of the Philippines. Local people of all ages accompanied her remains to the Saint Joseph Parish Church for a funeral mass and blessing. She was buried in the Aritao Catholic Cemetery.

Ms Valdez was abducted and murdered in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, while walking near her home there on Saturday evening, May 19th. The man who killed her, Mark Hennessy from Ballybrack in Co Dublin, was shot dead by a garda the next day in Carrickmines.

The funeral of Jastine Valdez in Banangan, Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya in the Philippines. Photograph: Maria Tan

Jastine Valdez came to Ireland a few years ago to join her parents in Co Wicklow

Ms Valdez’s body was found on May 21st in undergrowth in the Rathmichael area. Gardaí have not established any prior connection between Mr Hennessy and Ms Valdez, who came to Ireland a few years ago to join her parents and who worked occasionally at a restaurant in Bray, Co Wicklow while also studying.

Last week a small group of mourners gathered near Dublin’s city centre to remember the “bright and beautiful” Filipino student ahead of what would have been her 25th birthday.

The memorial mass was held in the recently refurbished Richmond Hospital in north Dublin on the 40th day after the death of the young Filipino student who was abducted and killed on May 19th in Enniskerry.

The event was held in conjunction with the Valdez family’s 40-day memorial mass which was celebrated in the family home in the Philippines to mark the time that has elapsed since her death. According to Filipino tradition, Ms Valdez’s body has been lying in repose since its arrival in the country over a month ago allowing family and friends to visit her grandmother’s home before the funeral.