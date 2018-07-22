Irish woman (21) dies in single-vehicle crash in Canada
Woman found dead at scene in Saskatchewan on Wednesday
A 21-year-old Irish woman has died in a singe-vehicle crash in Canada.
The woman was found dead at the scene north of Maidstone, Saskatchewan on a highway at about 10.30am local time on Wednesday, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.
She was the only person in the vehicle. The woman’s family have been notified, Canadian police said. The crash is still under investigation, CBC reported.