Irish tourists excluded from visiting Greece and Croatia

Croatia and Greece have announced that they will be opening their countries to some foreign visitors for the tourist season, but Irish holidaymakers will not be allowed.

Greece, one of the most popular countries for Irish visitors, has announced that visitors will be allowed from 22 European countries and seven other countries, which have largely dealt with their Covid-19 problems.

They are Albania, Australia, Austria, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, New Zealand, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Norway, South Korea, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Finland.

Neither the UK nor Ireland are included in the list though Greece attracts millions of visitors from both countries.

The current list was drawn up after a study of the epidemiological profile of the countries of origin of tourists.

From June 15th tourists will be allowed to fly into Athens and Thessaloniki airports and will be subject to random coronavirus tests, while hotels must observe restrictions on capacity and stringent hygiene rules.

The situation will be reviewed from July 1st with the possibility that both the UK and Ireland could be included in the next tranche of visitors allowed into the country.

‘Crucial move’

Croatia, another country heavily dependent on tourism, is allowing visitors from 10 countries from June 15th. They are Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Veljko Ostojic, the head of the Croatian tourism association, said the “crucial” move demonstrated that “Croatia is one of the first countries in the European Union to send a clear message from the highest level that it is open to tourism”.

“As of now, 231 hotels and 86 campsites have opened, and all leading tourist firms have announced the opening of additional capacity in the coming days,” said Mr Ostojic, adding that safety measures had been implemented according to World Health Organisation (WHO) advice.

The possibility of Irish people being able to travel abroad this summer has been heightened following comments by the UK health secretary Matt Hancock.

In response to a question as to whether or not the summer was “cancelled”, Mr Hancock said he was a “little more optimistic” that Britons might be able to enjoy a foreign holiday, which could also apply to potential Irish holidaymakers as well.

Mr Hancock told ITV’s This Morning programme that there might be the possibility of a tourist season this year after all.

“I absolutely wouldn’t rule it out. We’ve got to proceed cautiously. We’ve seen what happens when this virus gets out of control and we have as a country managed to get it back under control,” he said.