Irish teen hospitalised with serious injuries following fall in Spain

Consular assistance is being provided to an Irish family after a 16-year-old student sustained serious injuries when she fell from a wall in the city of Granada in southern Spain.

The Irish teenager, who it is understood attends a private school in south Dublin, suffered multiple facial and head injuries when she fell around five metres last Friday on the outskirts of the city in Andalucia, according to the city’s local Ideal newspaper.

The newspaper reported the city’s councillor for public safety had confirmed the teenager was with friends and returning from a ‘botellón’ – Spanish term for when people gather in the street to socialise – near the famous Fuente del Avellano (Avellano fountain) on the outskirts of the city at around 10pm last Friday when she fell from a high wall.

The 16-year-old Irish teenager was attended to by paramedics at the scene before being rushed to the intensive care unit at the city’s Hospital de Neurotraumatología (neurotrauma), according to the report.

She remains in a serious condition with face and head injuries , it reported.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was “aware of the case and providing consular assistance”.

Local police are carrying out an investigation.