Ireland needs to be prepared for ‘realities of ageing population’, says Alone chief

Minister of State for Older People, Kieran O'Donnell (left) and chief executive of Alone Sean Moynihan with volunteer Mary Ena Pyle. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Ireland needs to be prepared for “the realities and challenges of an ageing population”, Alone’s chief executive has said.

As the charity for older people released its annual report on Wednesday, Seán Moynihan said “the UN estimates that by 2050, 2.1 billion of us will be over 60 years old. We need a serious and rational approach to what that means for housing, healthcare and the way we live.”

In 2024, almost 44,000 older people were supported by the organisation, the highest number in its history.

Mr Moynihan said the figure of 44,000 “is a testament to both the efforts of our Volunteers and staff, but also to an immense level of need that exists throughout Irish society. With an ageing population, that need is going to grow significantly in years to come.”

Mobility problems, housing issues and financial concerns were some of the key areas where older people requested support. The report said, 15,516 new older people were supported by Alone, a 28 per cent increase from 2023 and 74 per cent increase from 2022.

Last year, Alone provided a personalised needs assessment to 10,979 older people in areas of financial difficulties, loneliness, physical health and mental wellbeing, housing and personal wellbeing.

The organisation made 109,040 visitation support and befriending visits, a 20 per cent increase from 2023 and 213,506 telephone support and befriending calls, a 13 per cent increase from 2023.

One volunteer, Mary Ena Pyle from Cork, has been involved with Alone for about five years. Aged 82, Ms Pyle makes weekly phone calls to about 16 people.

Alone volunteer Mary Ena Pyle speaking at the launch of their annual report. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

The work of Alone founder Willie Bermingham “really appealed” to Ms Pyle’s mother. “She thought the world of him,” she says.

After Ms Pyle retired she felt she wanted to do something but was unsure what.

One day while reading the paper saw a piece about Alone. “I thought, that’s it, so I rang up.”

Many of the people she contacts weekly are “terribly pleased” at getting her phone call, she says.

“You feel that they know your voice, that this is something they’re looking forward to” .

The most common fear that Ms Pyle hears from the people she contacts is moving from their homes into a nursing home.

Last year, the charity provided services such as delivering companionship, supporting co-ordination, housing assistance and addressing challenges for older people with the help of more than 9,000 Volunteers, an increase of almost 2,000 from 2023. Alone Volunteers contributed 264,430 hours in 2024, worth up to €7.81 million.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Older People Kieran O’Donnell said the Government is “conscious of the pressures” on older people.

“Government wants to put in place measures that aren’t once off, but provide certainty for all categories of people in terms of vulnerable characters, including older people in terms of the cost they are incurring,” he said.

The report was published to coincide with International Older Person’s Day.

Alone supports more women than men with 1.5 women being supported for every man.

10,183 older people receive ongoing support from Alone.