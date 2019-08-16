Irish Rail sets up text alerts for antisocial behaviour on Dart

Irish Rail has introduced a new text alert service so Dart passengers can report antisocial behaviour on board trains and at stations.

This system will allow service users to discreetly report issues of intimidation, assaults, thefts or other harassment to a live-monitored security centre.

They simply need to text the word TRAIN followed by location, carriage number and details of the incident to 51444. Customers will receive an automated response to confirm the message has been received.

The new service is being publicised on displays on Dart carriages and in stations and will be further extended to Dublin Commuter routes in the coming weeks. It is one of a range of measures being taken by Irish Rail to tackle antisocial behaviour issues.

Last year, more than 560 passengers made formal complaints about intimidation, vandalism, assault, begging and theft on Irish Rail services. Complaints about antisocial behaviour on the Dart almost doubled to 96 from 52 the previous year.

A company spokesperson said “we have listened to and responded to customers in launching the new text alert service”.

“It provides a discreet means of alerting us to any ongoing incidents so we can liaise internally and externally to respond.”

“While the overwhelming majority of journeys on our services occur without incident, we are determined to ensure that we reduce the number of incidents for the benefit of those who travel with us and those who work for us.”

Other measures the company is taking include an increase in security, new CCTV on board Dart services and strengthened co-operation with gardaí.