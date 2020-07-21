Irish radio stations give Jack Charlton a musical send-off

Irish football fans celebrated legendary Ireland manager Jack Charlton on Tuesday by simultaneously playing the Republic of Ireland’s iconic Italia ’90 anthem across radio stations around the country.

The former Leeds United defender, who won a World Cup winner’s medal while playing for England in 1966, died on July 10th aged 85.

A private family service was held in Newcastle in England for Charlton on Tuesday afternoon with a limited number of mourners due to Covid-19 restrictions. Hundreds of people lined the streets as the service was held.

After a successful career in England, Charlton led the Republic of Ireland team as manager for 10 years, guiding them to their first-ever major tournament at Euro ’88 as well as two World Cups, in Italy (1990) and the USA (1994).

To commemorate his contribution to Irish football, radio stations across the country played Put ’Em Under Pressure by the Republic of Ireland Football Squad at 12.30pm on Tuesday as his funeral service in England came to an end.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) also played the anthem across its social media platforms in tribute to “Big Jack”.

Former Ireland striker and FAI interim deputy chief executive Niall Quinn said: “As hard as it is to hear and feel and know that Jack has passed, I think the mark he left on Irish life, we can celebrate it today, one time where we can come together and feel part of Jackie’s Army just one more time.”

Supporters

Large numbers of Irish supporters also gathered at Walkinstown roundabout in Dublin to pay tribute.

In Ballina, Co Mayo, where Charlton visited regularly for fishing, locals observed a minute’s silence at 12:29pm before the unveiling of a new mural of Charlton, which was painted on the wall of a building overlooking the River Moy.

Earlier this week, An Post and Royal Mail announced that they had collaborated to create a special postmark to commemorate the footballing legend.

The postmark, which reads “Jack Charlton, 1935-2020”, will be applied across stamped mail posted in England and the Republic of Ireland until August 9th.

The FAI’s online book of condolences has already attracted more than 20,000 signatures and messages of support for the Charlton family.