Irish Ferries cancels Ulysses sailings due to technical issue

Irish Ferries has said all sailings on the Ulysses vessel which serves the Dublin to Holyhead route have been cancelled for the next week.

The company said the ship has been taken out of service due to a “technical issue” and to allow repairs be completed.

A spokeswoman for Irish Ferries said there is a problem with a propeller shaft necessitating the ship going to dry dock for a number of days and it is expected the Ulysses will return to normal service by the middle of next week.

In a statement, the company said all passengers affected are currently being advised and will be accommodated on an alternative ship or sailing.

“Irish Ferries apologises for this unforeseen disruption, and can confirm that its other ships on the route continue to operate,” it said.

“In addition, the company will operate additional sailings over the weekend, which may mean altering some existing schedules to accommodate these. All passengers are being notified in advance and offered a suitable alternative.”

Earlier this month, Irish Ferries was forced to cancel 6,000 bookings due to a delay in the delivery of the new WB Yeats ferry by German shipbuilder FSG.

Almost 20,000 people who were due to travel on the WB Yeats ship between July 30th and September 17th learned they would have to make alternative arrangements.

The National Transport Authority is handling about 30 complaints that have been elevated to them in regards to the disruption.