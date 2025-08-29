Blow the dust off your study notebooks and take note of these important dates

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

The dust is beginning to settle on what has been a very busy week for guidance counsellors, education correspondents, and of course, students themselves, following the release of Leaving Certificate results and CAO round one offers.

Perhaps the sight of a pen and paper in the late stages of the summer holidays makes your stomach turn a little, but consider taking it out for one last time before college begins, and make note of these important dates for your diary. You’ve worked so hard all year, don’t let the ball drop now by missing out on one of these deadlines!

If you want to accept your round one offer and haven’t done so yet, make sure to do so by 3pm on Tuesday, September 2nd.

If you weren’t happy with your results and requested to see any of your exam scripts, they will be available to view from Saturday, August 30th – Sunday, 31st. Candidates will be assigned to one of two sessions in their school on Saturday. Session 1, 9.30am-12.30pm, Session 2, 2pm-5pm. Scripts in subjects marked online can be accessed to view online for 24 hours between 9am on Saturday, August 31st, and 9am on Sunday, September 1st.

If you wish to appeal a grade, the window for doing this is quite short. Anyone wishing to apply to appeal their exam results can do so from 10am on Sunday, August 31st until 5pm on Monday, September 1st. Students will use the Candidate Self Service Portal to view examination scripts, to make an appeal application and to access their appeal results. Examinations Appeal Fees will be charged at a rate of €40 per subject at Leaving Certificate; €15.50 per subject at LCA. This fee is refunded in the event of a successful appeal. The SEC states it will not accept late applications. Every effort will be made to process appeals as quickly as possible.

CAO Round Two offers will be released on Monday, September 8th. The number of places available in Round Two is dependent on the actions of the candidates in Round One. The greater the number of deferrals and rejections from candidates in Round One, the greater the places available for Round Two.

For a full list of the key dates to remember, see Brian Mooney’s article here.

Our education experts Deirdre Garrett and Brian Howard have been busy answering all your results and CAO-related queries. Our helpdesk finished at noon today, but don’t worry if you haven’t had a chance to ask your question. Take a look through the list of questions here, yours might have been answered already.

If you’ve already accepted a round one offer, or are going back to college this year, check out Jen Hogan’s article on getting the most out of college The tips are straight from college students themselves, so you know they’re based on real experience!

Many of you may still be looking for student accommodation. We know how difficult this can be, especially with scams on the rise. While we can’t promise to fix any of these problems, we can guide you on how to maximise your chances of finding a place to live and figuring out how much it might cost. Niamh Towey has put together some tips on how to find accommodation and what to watch out for.

Having second thoughts about the offer you accepted? Peter McGuire has laid out the sources of support that can lessen your chance of dropping out.

If you need a pick-me-up after what can be quite an overwhelming week, have a read of my interview with Liam Ó Ceallaigh (71), who studies history at Trinity College. It’s sure to bring some inspiration, and serves as a reminder that there’re so many ways to continue your education journey.

Best of luck to anyone viewing scripts and appealing grades in the upcoming days.

Have a great weekend!