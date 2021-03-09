Illegal adoptions review advises against inquiry despite thousands of ‘suspicious’ files

A review of illegal adoptions in the State has recommended against a full-scale inquiry, despute finding that there could be thousands of suspicious instances of adoption.

The review, which is being discussed by Cabinet today, is thought to have examined around 1,500 records held by the Adoption Authority of Ireland and Tusla, finding 260 instances where there was information or so-called “markers” which raised the suspicion or prospect that an illegal adoption may have taken place.

Based on the prevalence of so called “markers” within this sample, the review estimates that between around 5,500 and up to 20,000 files may have similar indicators within the wider archives.

It is understood that while files contain material or “markers” which raised suspicions, the review didn’t find clear evidence of illegal adoptions indicated.

However, the review, which was completed in 2019, stops short of recommending a full-scale inquiry into the issue.

The so-called sampling review is to be published by the Government today, and Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman is briefing Cabinet colleagues on it this morning.

It is understood the review, which was commissioned by previous minister for children Katherine Zappone, examined work done by Tusla and the Adoption Authority of Ireland on adoption files they hold.

The review questions whether a more complete inquiry would be able to objectively establish whether illegal registrations took place, and there are significant concerns at Government level about the prospect of approaching individuals with incomplete or inconclusive information about their adoption, including how traumatic it would be for people concerned.

Mr O’Gorman is asking Cabinet colleagues that the issue be referred to the Special Rappoteur on Child Protection for advice on the appropriate course of action in relation to illegal birth registration for a period of six months.

More to follow.