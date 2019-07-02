Ictu to press for introduction of EU collective bargaining directive

The trade union movement is to press for the introduction of an EU directive to harmonize laws on collective bargaining rights in member states.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) maintained that such a move would in effect establish the right to collective bargaining in Irish law.

Ictu general secretary Patricia King told the organisation’s biennial delegate conference in Dublin on Tuesday that “ if adopted, the doctrine of supremacy of EU law would overcome any lingering doubt about the constitutionality of any legislative initiative in this sphere”.

Ictu published a new policy document on collective bargaining at the conference. Ms King said collective bargaining was the most effective instrument to achieve more equal redistribution of wealth, to drive down inequality, to achieve gender pay equality and to improve productivity.

“Without it there is no balance between capital and labour,” she said.

Ms King said it had been long recognised internationally that the right to organize and collectively bargain were “ fundamental principles of rights at work”.

“While Ireland has committed to upholding these rights under a number of international conventions, it has failed to implement them in practice “

“We need to put these workers’ rights at the centre of political discourse, North and South,” she said.

Sleight of hand

Meanwhile, Ictu president Sheila Nunan said the notion of lowering the tax base for workers has superficial appeal but is a deliberate sleight of hand.

In an address to the opening session of the conference, she said lowering the tax base for workers in effect represented “giving with one hand and taking more with the other by transferring the cost of basic services back to the individual”.

“(It is) a deliberate sleight of hand that Ictu rejects. Paying for services such as child care or securing health insurance eat up multiples of any reduced income tax,” she said.

Ms Nunan said the wages and conditions of employment remained the top priority of the trade union movement but that this had to be “combined with enhancing the non-pay returns to workers, through the ‘social wage’.

“A social wage is key to promoting equality and a mechanism for distributing wealth. By European standards our social wage is low. If we are to build quality universal public services we cannot erode our tax base,” she said.

“Boosting the social wage comes at a substantial cost. Ictu has rightly argued that the overall level of revenue collected by the State should be protected and expanded and has set out coherent costed models to demonstrate how it can be done. It is about choices.”

Deterioration

Ms Nunan told the conference the world of work was changing at pace but that this was often accompanied by a deterioration in working conditions, citing “digitalisation, artificial intelligence, the gig economy, and insecure work”.

“Our role is not to stand in the way of progress. But progress has to mean the same thing to everyone. When someone can work full time and struggle to pay their rent, their childcare or other basic needs, something is wrong” she said.

“Lowering pension entitlements sows the seeds of inequality for a generation that will find itself impoverished in retirement. A two tier health system, privatisation of early years care and education, higher transport costs, underinvestment in public services all diminish the lives of workers and their families.”