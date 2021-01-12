HSE urges people to stay home as number of Covid-19 patients in hospital increases to 1,700

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has risen to 1,700, according to the HSE chief executive Paul Reid.

The health system is coming under increasing pressure in the third wave as the number of people in hospital with the disease approaches double the number hospitalised during the first wave last spring.

Mr Reid said there were 143 people in hospital intensive care units, which remains below the 155 people who were in ICUs at the peak of the first wave but numbers have been rising rapidly.

The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU is expected to surpass that peak as soon as Tuesday. About half of these patients are on ventilators.

Officials said on Monday night that with case numbers stabilising at about 6,000 a day, hospitalisations will peak at 2,200-2,500 people in 10-14 days’ time, with 200-400 people in ICU.

The 1,700 people in hospital now amounts to almost double the number with Covid-19 in hospital a week ago as soaring infections since Christmas have resulted in more hospitalisations.

There were an additional 80 hospital admissions since 8pm on Monday when there were 1,620 patients in hospital with the virus based on Mr Reid’s figure.

“Nobody wants more people sick with Covid-19. 1,700 patients now in hospital and 143 in ICU would swap with any of us,” the HSE chief said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

“The big ask of everyone is to stay at home and help get our hospitals and nursing homes back to safer levels. Our healthcare teams ask just this of us.”

HSE figures for its hospital operations on Monday night show that there were 13 hospitals in different parts of the country which had no available critical care beds.

Three hospitals had no available general beds with a further 13 hospitals each having just single-digit numbers of available general hospital beds.

There were 143 seriously ill Covid-19 patients in hospital on Monday night, of which 74 were on ventilators.

St James’s Hospital in Dublin had the highest number of Covid-19 patients in critical care with 14 in ICUs, followed by the Mater and University Hospital Limerick with 11 each, and Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and Galway University Hospitals with 10 each.

Thousands of health service staff are set to be redeployed and a deal allowing the use of private hospital capacity is to be triggered this week in order to cope with the unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases.

Despite signs that case numbers have stabilised, the health service is expected to come under intense pressure for the next week or two as hospitalisations and ICU admissions rise further before the situation starts to improve.

Another eight deaths and 4,929 Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, pushing the total number of cases past the 150,000 mark just eight days after the 100,000 case mark was exceeded.