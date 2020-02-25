Hotels from Leitrim to Cork awarded for HR management

Nine hotels from Co Leitrim to Co Cork were recognised for excellence in human resource management at the Irish Hotels Federation’s National Quality Employers Awards 2020.

Awards were made in four categories, according to the size of the property, with hotels from Dublin, Cork, Kildare, Leitrim, Limerick and Waterford taking the honours. Cork Airport Hotel, meanwhile, received the award of Distinction in Human Resource Management, open to the hotels which had won category awards in previous years.

The category winners were:

Large hotel: Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Dublin and Limerick Strand Hotel

Intermediate: Castlemartyr Resort, Co Cork and Talbot Hotel Wexford

Medium: Hayfield Manor, Co Cork and Glenroyal Hotel & Leisure Club, Co Kildare

Small: Cliff House Hotel, Co Waterford and Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens, Co Leitrim

Chairman of the judging panel Dr Tony Lenehan said the winners demonstrated continuous improvement in people management and provided quality employment.

“The hotel sector has made huge progress in recent years and the successful and progressive hotels within the sector are now applying best practice employment standards that were previously only linked to the technology and manufacturing sectors in Ireland,” he said.