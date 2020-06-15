Home ownership emphasised in programme for government

Huge strides in the provision of housing are promised in next five years with more than 50,000 additional social homes, rental reform and home ownership “within reach of all” offered by the programme for government.

The parties will put “affordability at the heart of the housing system” and will “prioritise the increased supply of public, social and affordable homes”.

While social housing provision has previously relied heavily on the private sector, the new government will “ensure local authorities are central to delivering housing”.

However, the document remains vague on just how much will be provided by State or voluntary organisations, or how much will be “built” as opposed to bought or leased, with the document stating “the majority” of the 50,000 social homes would be built by local authorities, Approved Housing Bodies and State agencies.

On the issue of home ownership, it says this “should be within reach of all our citizens”. An affordable house purchase scheme, promised several times in the life of the last Government but which never got out of starting blocks, will be “a matter of priority”.

The numbers to be provided aren’t stated – “the minister for housing will bring forward a target” – but the proposed methods of provision are more explicit, with affordable homes requirements for developers, a State-backed affordable purchase scheme, and the use of the Land Development Agency (LDA) all in the mix .

In 2000, under part V of a new planning Act, developers were required to provide 20 per cent of their estates for social and affordable housing. Just over a decade later, the affordable housing element was abolished with developers having to provide 10 per cent social housing only.

Details of the percentage of affordable housing a developer will have to set aside are not in the document and it is listed as a measure the Government will “explore” rather than definitely implement. The precise details of the State-backed scheme aren’t there either but it is likely to be similar to the well-promised scheme which would see discounts for low- and middle-income workers.

Other housing measures a requirement for local authorities to complete a housing demand assessment to avoid an “over-concentration of particular housing types” a measure likely aimed at the growth of the build-to-rent, co-living and student sectors.

Funding for homeless services will be increased, including funding for drug-free hostels. A commission on housing will be established and an unspecified referendum on housing will be held.

Land Development Agency

Establishing the LDA on a statutory basis will be done as a “matter of urgency”, the programme states. The point of the organisation remains the same – to work with government departments, local authorities, State agencies and other stakeholders to assemble strategic sites. However, there appears to be a marked change in its principles, with all mention of it having a role in the provision of private housing eliminated.

When the agency was set up in September 2018, up to 60 per cent of the houses built on public land could be for the private market, with 30 per cent affordable housing and 10 per cent for social housing.

The document states it will provide homes “for affordable purchase, cost rental and social housing”, though no proportions are indicated. The agency will also have compulsory purchase powers.

The development of cost rental housing, where rent is based on the cost of providing the housing, rather than a market rate rent, was in the last programme for government and had progressed to pilot stage. The new programme for government also states it will develop a cost rental model.

It will also “examine” the creation of a system of holding rental deposits; reform the Fair Deal scheme to incentivise renting out vacant properties; legislate for tenancies of indefinite duration; strengthen the regulatory and enforcement mechanisms for short-term lettings; and ensure “equity and fairness for landlords and tenants”.

The deal also promises to provide seed capital to local authorities to provide serviced sites at cost in towns and villages for individuals to build homes.