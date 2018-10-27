Higgins vows to ‘represent Ireland’s voice’ over next seven years

The President Michael D Higgins has said that in re-electing him for a second term voters have chosen hope over “any exploitation of division or fear” and promised to be a president for “all the people”.

Speaking in Dublin Castle after his re-election on the first count was confirmed, Mr Higgins said the Republic was in “a time of transformation” and he pointed to a “momentum for empathy, compassion, inclusion and solidarity which must be recognised and celebrated”.

He acknowledged “the offer of public service that my fellow candidates have made in standing for this important role as president of Ireland” and said had been “deeply moved” by all the support he has got across party lines.

“Over the next seven years, I will represent your voice, Ireland’s voice, as we face challenges that are not local,” he said.

He suggested that issues that would have to be addressed included climate change, trade, Brexit, and “the scourge of violence against women which must not be deferred but ended now” and he said it was “a time to be active rather than passive”.

“The presidency belongs not to any one person but to the people of Ireland, ” he said. “I will be a president for all the people for those who voted for me and those who did not. I am so proud of our country. I am proud to be a president for all of you and with all of you and I look forward with joy and hope to all that we will achieve together.”

The polls have closed & we want to thank everyone for all your help. We don't know the outcome yet, but we do know we could not have run this campaign without you. Thank you. #MichaelDforPresident #Aras18 pic.twitter.com/9jFQvuRivF — Michael D Higgins (@MichaelDHiggins) October 26, 2018

Presidential Election FULL RESULTS

Mr Higgins received 822,566 votes, 56 per cent of the total poll to secure another seven years in Áras an Uachtaráin. It is the highest vote ever in any of the eight presidential elections in the history of the State.

Independent candidate Peter Casey polled surprisingly well, taking 23 per cent of votes.

Businessman Seán Gallagher, who 29 per cent of voters backed in 2011, performed poorly, receiving 6.5 per cent of votes.

Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada was fourth on 6.4 per cent, with Senator Joan Freeman on 6 per cent. The third of the Dragons’ Den panellists Gavin Duffy looked set to finish last on 2 per cent.

Count centre staff began opening the ballot boxes at 9am this morning, sorting the presidential ballots from the blasphemy referendum ballots, which will take place after the presidential count is completed.

The previous lowest turnout for a presidential election was in 1997 when 46.7 per cent of the electorate turned out and Mary McAleese was elected.

Mr Higgins won in all constituencies with Mr Casey running him closest in Donegal with fewer than 3,000 votes between them.

Mr Duffy received just 203 votes in Dublin Central, about 1 per cent of the vote.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar lauded Mr Higgins on a historic victory saying he was very happy with the outcome.

Counting for the blasphemy referendum has commenced.

The referendum to delete the reference to blasphemy in the Constitution was, as expected, overwhelmingly passed, with the exit poll predicting that 69 per cent of voters have backed the proposal, while 31 per cent have voted to retain the blasphemy provision.