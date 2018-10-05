Heavy delays on Luas Green Line following technical fault at Stillorgan

Heavy delays have been reported on the Luas Green Line following a technical fault on a tram at Stillorgan.

AA Roadwatch has also warned of “significant disruptions” on the southbound Green Line services due to the technical fault at Stillorgan.

The tram service posted on Twitter at 6.40pm that the fault on a southbound tram in Stillorgan was causing delays but that maintenance were on site working to resolve the issue.

It reminded commuters that Luas tickets would be valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the service disruption.

A tweet sent shortly after 7pm noted that there were still long delays between Sandyford and Brides Glen and at 7.30pm the operator warned that the next tram serving all stops to Brides Glen was still stuck at Stillorgan and thanked passengers for their patience.