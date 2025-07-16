Running for cover from the rain on Grafton Street, Dublin on Tuesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Weather conditions are set to remain “changeable and rather unsettled” over the coming days with a mix of showers and sunny spells forecast by Met Éireann.

Outbreaks of rain are set to extend across much of Munster on Wednesday morning, with a drier start and sunny spells expected elsewhere.

However, cloud is expected to build across the country with patchy rain spreading towards the northeast, though much of Ulster will remain dry with sunshine.

Highs of 17 to 22 degrees are expected on Wednesday with “persistent” rain forecast for the southwest and west of the country shortly after midnight before pushing northeastward over the country.

Dressing for the rain on Dublin's Grafton Street, Dublin on Tuesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Thursday will be a “cloudy and damp” day amid highs of 18 to 23 degrees, according to the forecaster, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle expected.

Drier and brighter weather will slowly spread across western areas during the afternoon, Met Éireann said, though conditions will remain damp further east until the evening.

Friday is currently set to be a bright day with sunny spells and highs of 18 to 21 degrees though further scattered showers are expected.

Overcast conditions are expected in the southwest that evening, with outbreaks of rain spreading from the Atlantic to west Munster. There will be further scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle across the country on Friday night.

“Widespread showers” are forecast for Saturday which is set to be a “mixed day” with spells of sunshine also expected as temperatures rise to between 17 to 21 degrees.

Early indications suggest Sunday, the day of the All-Ireland hurling final, will be more favourable with Met Éireann forecasting a bright day with sunny spells and “well-scattered” showers.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees are forecast.