Heatwave: Irish Water looking at options for new restrictions

With Ireland’s exceptional warm spell showing no sign of abating and no significant let up in the drought expected for at least 15 days, Irish Water is examining options for more extensive water restrictions if required.

According to Met Éireann, mainly dry, warm weather will continue this weekend and until Thursday at least, while forecaster Evelyn Cusack said predictions are for the dry spell to continue for another ten days - and possibly up to 15 days.

Temperatures this weekend will range up to 26 degrees on Saturday and 28 degrees on Sunday. Ireland offically entered a drought on Thursday following 15 days without rain.

Given the low-moisture content in soil following weeks without rain forecasters predict at least one week of sustained rainfall is necessary before water levels in lakes, rivers and reservoirs start to recover.

An Irish Water spokeswoman said the possibility of no rain falling in the near future could lead to restrictions, which include a national hosepipe ban and night-time pressure reductions, being extended to the commercial sector with bans on washing down premises.

If these measures also proved insufficient then Irish Water would have to consider wider reductions in water pressure.

The utility could theoretically ban all non essential usage, including watering can usage, window washing and watering of sports pitches.

Irish Water’s helpline has received less than 40 reports of people defying the domestic hosepipe by Thursday last, the evening before the Dublin based ban was extended to all areas. The spokeswoman said further analysis of the reports would be available over coming days.

Defying the ban can attract a fine of up to €125, but the spokeswoman said the majority of calls have been from people seeking clarification or advice on restrictions and outages. She said people could see the effects of the water shortage in the burnt grass and most people were behaving responsibly.

People enjoying the hot weather at Glendalough in Co Wicklow. Photograph: PA

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time during the week Met Éireann’s Ms Cusack said: “Our predictions are certainly another ten days which is the medium range of our forecast but we’re currently using an experimental 15 day forecast and that is indicating a lot of dry weather.

“It’s been exceptionally dry. It’s been the driest June in Leinster since 1941. “These conditions will remain for another week to two weeks. It’s not only been exceptionally dry but also exceptionally sunny and that’s because the weather has been coming down from the north.”

Meanwhile Irish Water has been notified of a number of ongoing leaks in Dublin City Centre in which water is flowing down the road.

Water flowing

On Friday as the State-wide hosepipe ban came into effect water could be seen flowing down the road in front of Leinster House on Kildare Street.

Irish Water has also acknowledged a report of a leak at Glover’s Lane, beside the entrance to St Stephen’s Green Car Park which has been pouring water into the street since mid June.

It is understood that Irish water would have to close the road to fix the leak, leading to access issues for the centre and local business.