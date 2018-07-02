Going for the golden tan can result in skin ageing prematurely – HSE

Health professionals and the HSE have warned that people with conditions such as diabetes and heart complaints should take extra care during the current high temperatures.

According to emergency medicine consultant Dr Jim Gray Tallaght Hospital has seen an increase in the numbers of patients with sunburn and heat exhaustion. In some cases the sunburn has been so serious patients required antibiotics to treat skin blistering.

The symptoms of heat exhaustion include headache, dizziness, feeling overly thirsty, confusion, rapid pulse rate, excessive sweating, nausea and vomiting and constipation, he said.

The HSE has also warned of the dangers of sunstroke and advised parents to make sure children are well covered to prevent sunburn. According to Dr Kevin Kelleher, director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the hot weather can have a significant adverse effect on people’s health.

Drink

“Ongoing high temperatures are also seeing increased demand on water supplies but people should ensure they drink enough, drink the right things and keep hydrated, while using water wisely,” he said.

Dr Kelleher said people should keep hydrated while ensuring babies and the infirm were also hydrated. He said it was “best not to drink tea or coffee as they contain caffeine, which can add to dehydration, as does alcohol”.

He warned households to boil water where necessary and referred to the HSE website which carries advice for those dealing with the effects of overexposure to the sun.

The authority said individuals should use cold drinks, cold towels and moisturising creams in the case of overexposure to UV rays.

Long-term complications

As well as making you feel very unwell overexposure to the sun can result in long-term complications including premature ageing of the skin.

Some complications arising from sunbathing include:

* solar keratoses – rough, scaly spots on the skin

* skin infection – severe blistering from sunburn can cause infection if bacteria enters breaks in the skin

* photokeratitis – prolonged exposure to intense sunlight can cause the eyes to become painfully sensitive, known as photokeratitis or snow blindness; it can be prevented by wearing sunglasses or goggles with UV filters

* skin cancer – people who have been exposed to a lot of ultraviolet light have a higher risk of developing skin cancer

According to the health service most people do not apply enough sunscreen to their skin.

“For sunscreen to be effective, it is very important that you apply a generous amount to your skin before going out in the sun. Reapply it regularly at least every two to three hour and after going in the water,” the authority said.

For those who have suffered from too much exposure to the sun, the authority recommends staying in the shade until the sunburn has healed.

The skin should be cooled by sponging with lukewarm water or by having a cool shower or applying a cold towel to the affected area.

Drinking plenty of fluids will also help and will replace water that is lost through sweating. It will also help to prevent dehydration.

Avoid drinking alcohol and use moisturizers that are applied directly to the skin .

Moisturisers that contain aloe vera will also help to soothe your skin. Calamine lotion can relieve any itching or soreness. Aftersun cream will cool your skin and moisturising it, helping to relieve the feeling of tightness.

HSE’s top tips to stay safe in the sun

*wear clothing to protect your skin from UV rays, such as a long-sleeve shirt, trousers and a wide-brimmed hat

* wear good-quality sunglasses to protect your eyes from UVA and UVB rays

* keep babies and children out of direct sunlight

* use sunscreen that has a minimum sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 (use a higher SPF for fair and sensitive skin) and reapply it frequently