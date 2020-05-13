Girl (10) killed in farm accident in Co Donegal is named

The girl who died in a farming accident in Co Donegal on Wednesday has been named locally as Louise Colhoun (10).

She died from injuries she suffered as a result of being struck by a tractor on the family farm on the Inishowen peninsula.

She was one of three children of local farmer, Robert Colhoun and his wife, Sarah Jo, and was a pupil at Urblereagh National School in Malin Head.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor, Martin McDermott, expressed his condolences to the family and said people living in the area were shocked to learn of Louise’s death.

“Everyone in the community is devastated by the news. It is an awful tragedy and just one of those freak accidents,” said Mr McDermott, who is cathaoirleach of the Inishowen municipal district.

“Every death like this is a tragedy but particularly so when it involves the death of a young child.”

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday and her body was removed to the Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Co Derry.

Gardaí attended the farm and sealed the scene for examination. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA), which deals with work place fatalities, has been notified.